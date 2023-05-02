White Sox activate SS Tim Anderson in flurry of moves

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson has returned to the Chicago White Sox as part of a flurry of moves by the sputtering ballclub. Anderson and infielder Hanser Alberto were reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Chicago also optioned rookie outfielder Oscar Colás and infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte. Veteran reliever Alex Colomé, outfielder Billy Hamilton and left-hander Sammy Peralta were promoted from Charlotte. Reliever Joe Kelly was placed on the paternity list, and utilityman Romy Gonzalez went on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation. The White Sox also designated relievers Jake Diekman and Frank German for assignment.

