Arsenal says fan arrested for shining laser at Mudryk’s face

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal says a soccer fan has been arrested for shining a laser into the face of Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk during the Premier League game between the teams. The incident appeared to take place when Mudryk was taking a free kick after coming on as a second-half substitute in Chelsea’s 3-1 loss. Arsenal says “this behavior is dangerous and totally unacceptable and we will fully support the police with their enquiries.” Mudryk was jeered by Arsenal fans after coming on. He was close to joining the club in January before signing for Chelsea instead.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.