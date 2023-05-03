Golden Knights beat Oilers 6-4 despite Draisaitl’s 4 goals
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ivan Barbashev scored two goals and the Golden Knights overcame Leon Draisaitl’s four goals to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 in Game 1 of the second-round series. It was the second night in a row a team had won despite allowing an opposing player to score four goals. In addition to Barbashev, the Knights also received goals from Chandler Stephenson, Michael Amadio, Mark Stone and Jack Eichel. Eichel and Stone also each had an assist. Zach Whitecloud had two assists. Evan Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm, Zach Lyman and Connor McDavid each had two assists for the Oilers.