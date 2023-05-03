Transgender woman’s US cycling win within rules, UCI says

The global governing body for cycling says the victory should stand for the first openly transgender woman to win an official Union Cycliste Internationale event. UCI says Austin Killips adhered to the updated policy the organization put in place last year. Killips won the fifth stage of the Tour of the Gila on Sunday in New Mexico. That gave her the overall victory by 21 seconds and earned her the polka dot jersey as the race’s best climber. The 27-year-old’s win was almost immediately met by criticism from cycling fans on social media and some former cyclists. Former Olympic cyclist Inga Thompson posted on Twitter that the UCI was “effectively killing off women’s cycling” with its transgender policy.

