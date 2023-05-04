Forte, Japan’s Derma Sotogake among Ky Derby horses to watch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The starting gate in the Kentucky Derby will be full with 20 horses running 1 1/4 miles, many for the first time. The distance and the traffic-choked conditions typically eliminate half the field in the opening quarter-mile. Among those to watch are Forte, the early 3-1 favorite, and Tapit Trice, the second choice at 5-1. Both are trained by Todd Pletcher. Also keep an eye on Japan’s Derma Sotogake, 3-1 third choice Angel of Empire and 20-1 shot Confidence Game in the race to wear the garland of red roses.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.