Heat still waiting to see if Butler can play in Game 3

MIAMI (AP) — NBA playoff scoring leader Jimmy Butler was with the Miami Heat for their film session Thursday. But there is no clarity yet on whether his sprained ankle will be healed enough for him to play in Game 3 of the series against the New York Knicks on Saturday. And if Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has an answer, he’s not tipping his hand. Butler missed Game 2’s 111-105 win for the Knicks because of the ankle. He sprained it with about 5 minutes left in Miami’s Game 1 victory at Madison Square Garden. Game 3 is Saturday when the series shifts to Miami.

