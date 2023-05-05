19 horses to tangle in wide-open 149th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The cast of characters for the 149th Kentucky Derby was rewritten in the days leading up to Saturday’s race. What didn’t change is Forte is the early 3-1 favorite in a seemingly wide-open field of 19 horses. Four horses were scratched and three moved into the field. A crowd of about 150,000 is expected to jam Churchill Downs to wager and watch the 1 1/4-mile Derby. Todd Pletcher trains Forte, and two other horses. Brad Cox has a leading four entries, including early 8-1 third choice Angel of Empire. Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

