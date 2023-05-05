Soccer title races in Ukraine, Turkey defy off-field dangers

GENEVA (AP) — Forget about Manchester City and Barcelona for a moment and consider the Ukrainian and Turkish soccer leagues. Both are set to be completed in the next few weeks despite war and disaster and both have big showdown games coming up this month that could decide the titles. The entire Ukrainian league season has been played in near-empty stadiums in the safer western part of the country despite the constant threat of disruption from sirens alerting of Russian air raids. Shakhtar Donetsk hosts closest rival Dnipro-1 in Lviv at the end of May. The Turkish league stopped for three weeks after an earthquake in February.

