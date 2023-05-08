Marchessault, Eichel lead Vegas to 5-1 win over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored his first two goals of the playoffs, Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 for a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series. Zach Whitecloud and Chandler Stephenson also scored for Vegas. Laurent Brossoit left at 11:44 of the first period after turning away three of four shots. Adin Hill came on and stopped all 25 shots he saw. Warren Foegele scored the first goal of the game for Edmonton before the Golden Knights countered with five. Stuart Skinner was pulled in the second period after giving up four goals on 23 shots. Jack Campbell replaced him and made nine saves. Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is here Wednesday night, followed by Game 5 on Friday night at Las Vegas.

