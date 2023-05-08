McClanahan (7-0) sharp again as Rays blank Orioles 3-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Shane McClanahan pitched six impressive innings to become this season’s first seven-game winner, and Josh Lowe and Luke Raley homered to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to a 3-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. In a matchup between the teams with the two best records in the American League, the Rays extended their AL East lead to 6 1/2 games. McClanahan allowed four hits and four walks and struck out seven. Kyle Gibson pitched well in defeat, allowing two runs in six-plus innings. The Orioles have lost three straight for the first time this season.

