Melendez has 4 RBIs, Royals score 8 in 6th, beat ChiSox 12-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez homered and drove in four runs, Nick Pratto had a three-run double during an eight-run sixth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 12-5. Melendez hit a two-run shot in the fourth against Dylan Cease and then had a two-run single in the sixth as the Royals turned a 4-4 game into a rout. Kansas City had its highest-scoring game this season and won consecutive home games for the first time since last September. Cease gave up seven runs in five-plus innings as his ERA rose to 5.58. Jose Cuas got one out in relief of Zack Greinke for the win.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.