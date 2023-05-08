Rays’ Cleavinger could miss season because of knee injury

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have put left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger on the 15-day injured list with what manager Kevin Cash says appears to be a right ACL injury. Cleavinger could miss the rest of the season after hurting his knee during a rundown in Sunday’s victory over the New York Yankees. Cleavinger is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 15 appearances for the Rays. They have baseball’s best record. Tampa Bay recalled right-hander Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Durham.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.