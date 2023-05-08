Walker’s 459-foot blast helps D-backs beat Marlins 5-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker crushed a 459-foot solo homer and added an RBI double, Zac Gallen threw seven quality innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 5-2. Walker got the scoring started in the fourth with a double into the left-center gap off Miami starter Braxton Garrett, scoring Emmanuel Rivera. Arizona’s cleanup hitter followed that up with a majestic homer off in the sixth that landed in the second deck to push the D-backs ahead 2-1. Arizona improved to 20-15 for the season. Miami fell to 17-19.

