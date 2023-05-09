Castellanos powers Phillies to 8-4 win over Blue Jays

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4. Aaron Nola allowed two runs on five hits over six innings to win his third straight decision. Brandon Marsh had a two-run double in the eighth inning and Alec Bohm had two hits for the Phillies, who have won two straight after snapping a six-game skid. Bo Bichette hit his eighth homer of the season for Toronto. Alek Manoah took the loss, allowing three runs in 4 2/3 innings, throwing 94 pitches and getting only three swing-and-miss strikes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.