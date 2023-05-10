Cologne extends contract with coach Baumgart to 2025

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Cologne has extended coach Steffen Baumgart’s contract by another year to 2025 in a sign of continuity at a Bundesliga club facing a transfer ban. Baumgart placed seventh with Cologne in his first season in charge last year with a squad which had barely avoided relegation under his predecessor. The team is 11th currently. His contract had been due to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season. Baumgart rose rapidly through the German soccer system after coaching in the fourth-tier regional divisions as recently as 2016.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.