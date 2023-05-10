De Bruyne out of Haaland’s shadow, delivers again in Madrid

Kevin De Bruyne was the man for the big occasion once again for Manchester City. The Belgium midfielder scored a long-range goal for City’s equalizer in its 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday. His shot flew like a missile as it skimmed just above the turf in a trajectory similar to Carlos Alberto’s glorious goal for Brazil in the 1970 World Cup final. This was no title match for Manchester City but it sure felt like one with the eyes of the world on the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. De Bruyne is making a habit of delivering the goods in City’s biggest matches.

