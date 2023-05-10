PGA Tour returning to South Carolina’s Grand Strand in 2024

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — The PGA Tour is returning to South Carolina’s Grand Strand golf and beach resort area next season. The tour announced a four-year agreement to hold the Myrtle Beach Classic at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. The event will have a purse of $3.9 million and feature a full field on the same week one of the tour’s designated tournaments is being played. Designated tournaments have elevated prize money of $20 million this season. The PGA Tour previously held its 1973 Q-school championship at the Dunes Club. It also hosted the season-ending event on the PGA Tour Champions from 1994-99.

