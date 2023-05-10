Serbia, Montenegro punished for fan slurs at Euro 2024 game

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has ordered Serbia to host a 2024 European Championship qualifier in an empty stadium because of discriminatory chants by fans at a game against neighboring Montenegro. Fans traded ethnic-based slurs at Serbia’s 2-0 win in Podgorica in March. UEFA also sanctioned the Montenegrin soccer federation for discriminatory behavior. Serbia will serve the stadium ban when it hosts Hungary in September. The latest incident activated a previous probationary punishment for Serbian fans’ misconduct. Montenegro must close a section of its stadium when it hosts Bulgaria in September. UEFA fined the Serbian soccer federation $55,000 and the Montenegrin federation was fined $22,000.

