Ayton out with injury as Suns face potential elimination in Game 6 vs Nuggets

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns will be without starters Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul as they try to avoid postseason elimination in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Ayton will miss the game with a rib contusion he suffered in Game 5. Paul has been out since Game 2 because of a strained left groin. It’s been a disappointing postseason so far for Ayton, who is averaging just 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds. Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo are the other main options at center.

