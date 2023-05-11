Firm that helped expose Alabama baseball gambling scandal launches integrity hotline

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — A sports integrity monitor has launched a tool to help athletes, coaches and staff anonymously report suspicions about gambling activity to regulators and law enforcement. The tip hotline was announced by U.S. Integrity, a sports data integrity company that played a role in an ongoing investigation into possible wrongdoing involving the University of Alabama baseball team. Earlier this month, Matthew Holt, the president of U.S. Integrity, said the operators of a sportsbook alerted his company to “abnormal activity.” U.S. Integrity alerted state gambling regulators, and Ohio opened an investigation. Alabama fired its baseball coach last week amid an investigation into suspicious bets involving a Crimson Tide game at LSU.

