Heat, Lakers get another chance to move to conference finals; Knicks, Warriors on brink

MIAMI (AP) — Whatever it takes. That’s the credo at this time of year in the NBA playoffs. It’s why New York teammates Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes are playing 48 minutes. It’s why Miami’s Jimmy Butler is playing through ankle soreness. It’s why Golden State’s Stephen Curry is taking more shots per game than he ever has in a playoff run. It’s why the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis will likely play through whatever is ailing him after he had to leave early Wednesday night. The Heat play host to New York and the Lakers play host to Golden State on Friday. Both home clubs have 3-2 series leads.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.