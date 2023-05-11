Noh ties course with 60 after laying up on final hole with possible 59 looming

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — S.Y. Noh has taken the early lead at the Byron Nelson after tying the course record with a 60. Noh decided against going for the green in two on the par-5 18th. Noh finished at 11 under. Sebastián Muñoz set the TPC Craig Ranch record last year with a 12-under opening round. The course is now par-71 in its third year of hosting the Nelson after one of the par-5s was converted to a par-4. Two-time defending champion K.H. Lee of South Korea played in the afternoon. So did local favorite Scottie Scheffler.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.