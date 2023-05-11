US captain Tyler Adams set to miss rest of season for Leeds
LEEDS, England (AP) — United States captain Tyler Adams is unlikely to play again for Leeds this season. Adams underwent hamstring surgery in March and Leeds manager Sam Allardyce says he does not expect the defensive midfielder to feature in the team’s final three games as it battles to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Leeds is in next-to-last place and two points from safety. Leeds has missed the protection Adams gives to its defense. The team has lost six of its nine matches since he last appeared on March 11 and conceded an average of three goals a game in that spell. Leeds hosts Newcastle on Saturday.