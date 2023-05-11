Vikings counting on second-year players to provide boost in secondary

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have their secondary again under construction following another season of passive and leaky pass coverage. The greatest upgrade potential actually lies in their draft class from the previous year. Injuries kept the collective contributions from safety Lewis Cine and cornerbacks Andrew Booth and Akayleb Evans to a bare minimum. They were three of the team’s first five picks in 2022. Evans was placed in the concussion protocol three times last season. Booth had knee surgery after several minor injuries. Major roles will be there for the taking for both.

