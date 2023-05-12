Rolling with Jokic-Murray combo, Nuggets prepare for Western Conference finals

PHOENIX (AP) — Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone said it was around December when he thought this could be a championship-caliber team. Jamal Murray was a believer even sooner. Like in 2019. After watching the Nuggets steamroll the Suns in Game 6 to clinch the Western Conference semifinals, it’s hard to argue with him. Nikola Jokic scored 32 points and finished with a triple-double, Jamal Murray added 26 and the Nuggets are off to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2020 after beating the Phoenix Suns 125-100 on Thursday night. The top-seeded Nuggets will play the winner of the Lakers-Warriors series. The Lakers have a 3-2 lead.

