Fan confronts, pushes Newcastle manager Howe during Premier League game

LEEDS, England (AP) — A spectator walked into the technical area during the Premier League match between Leeds and Newcastle and shoved Newcastle manager Eddie Howe in the chest before being escorted away by security. Howe didn’t appear to get hurt in the incident that took place in the third minute of stoppage time in the 2-2 draw at Elland Road. The spectator initially grabbed Howe by his left arm, jabbed at him and then pushed him high in the chest. Howe looked shocked and appeared to shout something at the intruder.

