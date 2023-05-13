Mets-Nationals game suspended in 3rd inning after nearly 4-hour rain delay

WASHINGTON (AP) — The game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals was suspended with the Nationals leading 1-0 in the third inning after after a rain delay of 3 hours, 56 minutes. A light rain was falling when the game began at 4:05 p.m. EDT and soon intensified but play continued. The Mets had runners on second and third after a one-out double by Michael Perez when the game was halted. After the rain stopped, the tarp came off the field at around 7 p.m. After both managers inspected the infield, the grounds crew continued to work on it. The game was eventually suspended at 8:39 p.m.

