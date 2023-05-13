Rookie Fletcher stays hot with homer, triple as D-backs beat Giants 7-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Dominic Fletcher hit a two-run homer and a go-ahead, bases-clearing triple for five RBIs, Zac Gallen pitched 7 2/3 strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 7-2. Fletcher has been swinging a hot bat since being called up for his first big-league action in late April, hitting .457 in 35 at-bats. He hit his first MLB homer on Friday and followed that up with a clutch triple in the sixth inning on Saturday, ripping a line drive into the right-center gap that scored Josh Rojas, Ketel Marte and Christian Walker and pushed the D-backs up 4-1. Fletcher added a two-run homer in the eighth.

