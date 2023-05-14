Ko wins Founders Cup for third time in five years, beating Minjee Lee in playoff
By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Jin Young Ko overcame a four-shot deficit to win the Founders Cup for the third time in five years, getting the victory on the first playoff hole when defending champion Minjee Lee three-putted for bogey. In winning for the 15th time on the LPGA Tour and the second time this year, Ko shot a final-round best 5-under 67 in tough, windy conditions. The 27-year-old South Korean forced the playoff making a clutch downhill birdie from roughly 15 feet on No. 18 to tie for the lead. Ko joins Lilia Vu as the only players with multiple wins on tour this year.