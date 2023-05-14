Kurt Busch hopes to return to NASCAR Cup Series, improving after concussion

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch hasn’t given up hope of competing in the NASCAR Cup Series again. The 2004 series champion said he’s steadily improving since a crash in qualifying at Pocono last July that left him with a concussion. Busch announced in October that he was stepping out of the No. 45 car owned by 23XI to continue his recovery. The 44-year-old said the program’s ownership has given him the space and time to fully heal before considering a return to the track.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.