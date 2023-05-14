Roemer and Neushul help Stanford beat USC 11-9, win second straight NCAA women’s water polo title

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jewel Roemer and Ryann Neushul each scored two goals and had two assists to help No. 1 Stanford beat Southern California 11-9 to win the Cardinal’s second consecutive NCAA women’s water polo championship, the ninth in program history. Stanford and the Trojans have faced off in eight of the last 12 national title games and have combined to win each of the championships during that span. Tilly Kearns scored midway through the second quarter and Paige Hauschild added two more goals to pull the Trojans even at 4-4 going into halftime but Neushul scored her second of the game and then assisted on a goal by Roemer to give Stanford the lead for good.

