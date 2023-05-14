Swiatek sweeps aside Tsurenko to reach 4th round of Italian Open; Rune eliminates Fognini

ROME (AP) — Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek swept aside Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the fourth round of the Italian Open and extend her winning streak at the Foro Italico to 13 matches. Swiatek routed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0, 6-0 in her opening match and has now dropped just two games in four sets. Holger Rune kept his composure amid a partisan crowd and eliminated Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-2. Daniil Medvedev posted his first career win in Rome by beating Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-2 and Stefanos Tsitsipas needed just two games to finish off a 6-3, 6-3 win over Nuno Borges in a match that had been suspended due to rain on Saturday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.