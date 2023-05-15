Bend’s downtown ‘parklet’ program stays in place past pandemic, gets mixed reviews from businesses

(Update: comments from downtown bend businesses)

Up to 5% of downtown parking is dedicated to extra space for restaurants

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The program in downtown Bend allowing restaurants to occupy parking spaces is getting mixed reviews, now that the Covid pandemic that led to its creation has eased.

During the pandemic, when state health officials set distance requirements for businesses such as restaurants, the city of Bend began licensing commercial "parklets" -- the use of adjacent parking spaces for outdoor seating.

The commercial license parklet program provides outdoor seating areas in on-street parking spaces, a loading zone or alley space for restaurants, personal service and retail businesses.

“During the wintertime, it was pretty much closed down," Sidelines Sportsbar & Grill Manager Shane Caito said Monday. "In the summertime, you know, it leads to a few extra hundred dollars a day."

Now that the Covid health emergency is declared over, along with such spacing requirements, some people are wondering why the business use of downtown parking spaces continues.

City officials said they've received mostly positive feedback since the program's implementation in 2020 and have worked to address safety and beautification concerns for the areas being used.

Although the program makes it easier for restaurants to provide outdoor seating space, other store owners near restaurants previously shared it was frustrating not to have those parking spots for customers near their stores.

Paper Jazz said it’s seen a drop in customers and revenue since the start of the program and that the outdoor seating goes unused much of the time.

With warmer temperatures, that may change.

"People just like to sit in the sunshine," Caito said. "It’s beautiful in the summertime here in Bend.”

Businesses can apply yearly and pay $60 per parking space monthly, or pay by usage of square footage, If it’s not a traditional parking space.

Sidelines uses five spaces for outdoor seating, providing about 20 more seats, which brings in more revenue.

"We get to get people with their animals out here, when we’re not allowed to have them in the restaurant," Caito said.

Jeff Dudas, the owner of Duda’s Billiard's Bar, next to Sidelines on Wall Street, said, “It took a little bit of our space from the front of our building. We might have lost once space.” Dudas said the change hasn’t affected his revenue.

However, other business owners aside from Paper Jazz shared with NewsChannel 21 that a lack of downtown parking spaces is costing them business.

The city said up to 5% of downtown parking is dedicated to the program. Currently, 25 of the 60 spaces available are being used by restaurants.