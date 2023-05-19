Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:45 AM

After 27 years, NASCAR returns to once-abandoned North Wilkesboro Speedway for All-Star race

KTVZ

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — After 27 years, NASCAR is returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star race on Sunday night. It follows a dramatic transformation of a forgotten venue. The track was abandoned after NASCAR moved on to larger, more populated cities across the country. Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s decision to map the course for iRacing in 2019 changed things. Fans helped spur racing’s return to the track. Government funds helped, too. Now, NASCAR is back for the weekend and maybe beyond.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content