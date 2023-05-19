Betts, Gonsolin spark Dodgers to 5-0 victory over the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a three-run homer, Tony Gonsolin combined with four relievers on a two-hitter as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-0. Gonsolin continued his comeback from his spring training ankle injury. He allowed just one hit and two walks in five innings. The 2022 All-Star had picked up his first win of the season Sunday against San Diego after firing five scoreless innings. One day after slugging seven home runs and scoring 16 runs, the Cardinals were shut out while managing only two singles. Brusdar Graterol, Shelby Miller, Caleb Ferguson and Tyler Cyr followed Gonsolin to the mound and shut down the Cardinals. Steven Matz allowed six hits, including four doubles, in 4 2/ 3 innings.

