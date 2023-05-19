Juventus in more legal trouble from probe into player salaries

ROME (AP) — Juventus is in more legal trouble after the Italian soccer federation charged the club and seven former team directors with alleged fraud for the way they handled player salary cuts during the coronavirus pandemic. Juventus said 23 players agreed to reduce their salary for four months to help the club through the crisis. But prosecutors claim the players gave up only one month’s salary. Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, former vice president Pavel Nedved and former sports director Fabio Paratici are among those charged. The charges will lead to another sports trial after the federation already inflicted a 15-point penalty on Juventus for false accounting. The 15-point penalty was suspended last month.

