Rangers’ deGrom throws bullpen session, indicates progress in return to active roster

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers star pitcher Jacob deGrom says he has “turned a corner” in returning to the active roster by throwing a 25-pitch bullpen session. The 25-pitch workout was a step forward from his previous session a few days earlier, when he threw “16 or 18” pitches. DeGrom has been sidelined since April 28 with elbow inflammation. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 29, a day after he left a start against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning.

