Sudan’s top army general formally fires rival paramilitary leader as his deputy in symbolic gesture

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s top army general has fired the country’s paramilitary leader, his former ally turned rival, as the deputy of the Sudanese governing body. Friday’s dismissal by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan of Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, from the Sovereignty Council comes as the two warring generals continue to battle for control over this troubled African country. The U.N. healthy agency says the monthlong conflict has killed at least 705 people. State SUNA news agency reported the firing, which is unlikely to affect the battlefield where the warring sides appear locked in a stalemate and unwilling to end the hostilities.

