Dixon, Palou swap engines as Ilott gets new car for Indy 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon and Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Alex Palou made late engine swaps before the start of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 on Saturday. Both of them were somewhat surprising given how strong Ganassi has been this month. Jack Harvey also got a new Honda engine, but that was expected after his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing ride showed smoke out the rear in the closing minutes of Friday’s practice session. Callum Ilott also made it onto the track for a brief practice before the start of qualifying after his Junco Hollinger Racing team was forced to put together a backup car in just over 12 hours.

