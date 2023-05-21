Lens wins 3-1 at Lorient to extend title race for another round

PARIS (AP) — Seko Fofana scored again as second-place Lens rallied to win 3-1 at Lorient in the French league with leader Paris Saint-Germain now unable to clinch the title later Sunday at Auxerre. The midfielder sliced the ball home from close range in the 87th minute as Lens moved three points behind PSG. Lorient midfielder Romain Faivre put his side ahead early on but Lens scored twice in quick succession midway through the first half with goals from forward Florian Sotoca and midfielder Adrien Thomasson. A win for PSG at 16th-place Auxerre would restore its six-point lead but the defending champion would still need one point next weekend to clinch a record 11th French title. Lens is close to ensuring second place.

