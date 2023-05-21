Police: 3 dead, 2 wounded in early morning shooting at Kansas City bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say two people were killed at the scene and a third victim died at a hospital following a shooting at a Kansas City, Missouri, bar early Sunday. Kansas City Police Department Officer Donna Drake says two other victims were wounded and transported to a hospital, including one who was in critical condition and another who was in stable condition. Multiple officers responded to the Klymax Lounge on Indiana Avenue at 1:25 a.m. Police say one of the victims who was killed at the scene was inside the bar, while the second was outside the building.

