FIFA extends rule to let players, coaches suspend contracts with Ukrainian, Russian clubs

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has extended a rule that lets players and coaches continue to suspend their contracts with clubs in Ukraine and Russia for another season. FIFA first passed the temporary measure less than two weeks after Russia’s war in Ukraine started in February 2022. It let foreign players and coaches leave Ukraine or Russia and join other clubs on loan. It was renewed one year ago and now again through June 2024. Ukrainian and Russian clubs said the rule cost them millions in lost transfer fees, and Shakhtar Donetsk has launched a legal challenge in Brussels.

