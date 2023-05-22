Financial charges cast cloud over Man City’s dominance in English soccer
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City’s ruthless run to the Premier League title can be traced back to the morning of Feb. 6. That’s when the club was hit with more than 100 charges of financial wrongdoing. City has not lost a game in any competition since then and is on track to win three trophies after also reaching the finals of the Champions League and the FA Cup. The accusations made by the Premier League appear to have marked a turning point in potentially the most successful season in the club’s history but they continue to cast a cloud over City’s years of dominance in English soccer.