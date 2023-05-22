Kylian Mbappé sends message of support to Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior after racist abuse

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has sent a message of support to fellow forward Vinícius Júnior after the Real Madrid player was subjected to racist abuse on Sunday. The latest abuse against Vinícius came in Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Valencia, a match that had to be temporarily stopped after the Brazil forward said he was insulted by a fan behind one of the goals at Mestalla Stadium. The 22-year-old Vinícius, who is is Black, has been subjected to racist abuse since moving to Spain five years ago. “You are not alone. We are with you and we support you,” Mbappé wrote on Instagram. Mbappé, who is also Black, was hit by racist and hateful comments on social networks following France’s loss to Argentina in the World Cup final last year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.