Ancelotti: Spain has ‘great opportunity’ to take ‘drastic’ measures against racism

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says the visibility surrounding the latest case of abuse against Vinícius Júnior gives Spain a great opportunity to take serious action against racism. Ancelotti says it’s the “moment to take drastic measures.” The coach says Vinícius is sad but remains motivated after yet another case of racial abuse against him in the Spanish league. Ancelotti says he doesn’t think the Brazilian is considering leaving despite hinting he could take his fight against racism somewhere else.

