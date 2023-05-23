Bears, Fields seeking payoff after offseason investments

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — It’s been a big offseason for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. He walked in Ohio State’s graduation ceremony two weeks ago after earning a degree in consumer and family financial services. He also has some major additions to his supporting cast after the Bears made moves they hope will help their quarterback develop. Fields says that’s “a great feeling.” He addressed the media Tuesday for the first time since the end of the season. Since then, the Bears traded the No. 1 pick in the draft to quarterback-needing Carolina for receiver DJ Moore. They also made several additions to their offensive line.

