INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pato O’Ward has become a breakout star in IndyCar and goes into the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday ranked second in the standings. He could have three wins but instead has had to settle for three runner-up finishes. He’s OK with that because he’s chasing the IndyCar championship. Winning the 500 would be a big boost for the popular Mexican driver.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.