Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:46 PM

Wiemer, Miller homer, Brewers stop Astros’ 8-game winning streak with 6-0 win

KTVZ

By RICH ROVITO
Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joey Wiemer and Owen Miller homered, Colin Rea combined on a five-hitter and the Milwaukee Brewers stopped the Houston Astros’ eight-game winning streak with a 6-0 victory. Houston second baseman Jose Altuve left in the bottom of the sixth inning because he was feeling ill, manager Dusty Baker said. The 33-year-old, playing his fourth game of the season after recovering from a broken right thumb, walked off the field with athletic trainers during a pitching change.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content