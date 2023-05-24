PSV coach Van Nistelrooy resigns with 1 match left to play in Dutch league

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Ruud van Nistelrooy has resigned as PSV Eindhoven coach with only one match left to play this season. The Dutch club says the former Manchester United striker did not feel enough support within the team. Van Nistelrooy had been in charge only one year and led his players to victory in the Dutch Cup final. PSV travels to AZ Alkmaar in the league on Sunday and will secure a second-place finish behind champion Feyenoord with a draw.

