Southampton manager Rubén Sellés to leave at end of season after relegation

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton manager Rubén Sellés will not have his contract renewed when it expires at the end of the season following the club’s relegation from the Premier League. Sellés took charge in February after the departure of Nathan Jones but was unable to extend Southampton’s 11-year stay in England’s top division. The south-coast team is assured of finishing in last place this season ahead of its final game. That is at home against Liverpool on Sunday. Sellés is from Spain. He was previously an assistant coach at FC Copenhagen in Denmark and also has coached Valencia’s youth team in his native country.

